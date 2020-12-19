I was extremely disappointed, but not surprised, when Rep. Greg Barreto (House District 58) added his name to the list of Republican legislators and Congress members seeking to cancel out millions of legitimate presidential election votes through an illogical and highly cynical lawsuit posed by the attorney general of Texas. The Supreme Court rightly threw it out, treating it with the disdain it deserved.
The record will show that Barreto joined the host of spineless Trump sycophants, who put party ahead of democracy. Unfortunately, so has Bobby Levy, who handily won the election to replace the retiring Barreto and also joined the bid to throw out the fair and legal selection of a new president. They clearly don’t understand — or care — about following the Constitution or upholding the rule of law. Instead, they fumble to prop up a cruel, self-centered and ignorant president.
Such legislators should secede from politics and leave it to people who still have allegiance to our country and the integrity of the election process.
Hal McCune
Pendleton
