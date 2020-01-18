Once again, the East Oregonian is criticizing the Oregon Legislature’s attempts to deal with reducing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. Criticism can be useful, but when other options are not suggested, it just becomes finger pointing with no action.
Look around us — Australia is burning, Alaska just had one of its historic worst fire seasons, water shortages all over the world, and severe storms throughout the eastern part of this country. Here at home, wildfire seasons are getting longer, mountain runoff is happening earlier in the spring, and precipitation is becoming less predictable for our dryland farmers. We will not even talk about the invasive weeds.
Climate change will impact all of us — rich or poor, conservative or liberal. It will especially affect our children and grandchildren. While individual actions are necessary to help sustain our environment, policy and cultural changes are necessary to deal with this global issue. Some may say that what we do in Oregon will not make a difference, but every little bit helps, and helpful actions can start with Oregon. Collectively, we must find ways to reduce our fossil fuel impacts.
I do not support what the Legislature is developing yet, because it is still unclear. I do support, however, their attempts to deal with this very real issue. I support it for our children and grandchildren. Taking no action, continuing to accept the status quo, is unacceptable. Let’s put our energies into solutions, not just criticisms.
Jeff Blackwood
Pendleton
