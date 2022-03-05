The recent barbaric invasion of Ukraine has reinforced two things: 1) We always need an extremely strong military; 2) We always need to be 100% energy self-sufficient, and have the ability to supply others as needed.
A very strong military needs to always be in place to help prevent lunatic world leaders from flexing their muscles on a peaceful world. Bullies such as Russian President Vladimir Putin will roll over any country or coalition that doesn’t have the ability to push back, and a strong military gives us that ability. Only irrational people want war, but sometimes you need to prepare for it to prevent it, as irrational as that sounds.
Along with many of our allies, we import a great deal of oil and natural gas from Russia. This needs to stop as we are financing this brutal regime and its insane assault on Ukraine. We have the oil and natural gas reserves in this country and we need to tap into them, now. That means opening up some more of our land for extracting oil and natural gas, and have the refineries working overtime. I realize this goes against the grain of the green movement, but these atrocities need to stop, and cutting off their income from oil, along with other sanctions, will put more pressure on the Russians.
The oil and gas is getting used either way, and I’d much rather we supply it than enable Putin’s war machine.
Scott Erwin
Redmond
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.