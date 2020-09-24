Let ’Er Buck Cares is one of the most impressive things I have seen the Round-Up and Happy Canyon boards do in my 60-plus years of being involved with these two organizations.
We all unfortunately had that burning question answered last week of what it would be like around here if we didn’t have a Round-Up week. Now we know. With all the turmoil and craziness that is going on all around us right now, it was a shame not to be able to display what is right in America, on the grand stage we call the Pendleton Round-Up.
I am, like so many of you are, extremely proud of Round-Up, Happy Canyon and this community that we call home. Heck, Pendleton is the kind of place, if I didn’t live here, I would move here. We all have a shared pride as the Round-Up wins the large outdoor rodeo of the year each year or when Happy Canyon is recognized as the oldest and most prestigious outdoor pageant in the entire nation. However, I don’t think I have ever been prouder of these two organizations and what they pulled off in the name of Let ’Er Buck Cares.
When the “best week” of the year had to be canceled because of COVID-19, these two boards could have sat around and felt sorry for themselves, but nope. In typical Pendleton Round-Up fashion they picked themselves up, dusted themselves off, all while putting their own misfortune aside, and made a plan to help save this community. It was not only the two boards that stepped up to make this happen — it was countless ticket holders, businesses, sponsors, foundations, the state of Oregon and many residents and volunteers who donated money to see Let ’Er Buck Cares become a reality.
It was inspiring the way they helped out so many nonprofits and local businesses that missed their yearly opportunity to raise funds for their projects, which in turn help others in need. This very well may have been the Round-Up and Happy Canyon’s finest hour. They stepped up and did their part of helping to get this little town, which has endured more than its fair share of hardships this year, back on its feet.
In 2021, we will have a spectacular celebration, but we will never forget this one, and how it shows the very best of what we can be when we put our minds to it. Well done, Pendleton.
As they say around here: “Let ’Er Buck!” and “On with the Show.”
Tim Hawkins
Pendleton
