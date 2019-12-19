I am a veteran, but not in the same class as guys like my past father, who fought in World War II. He won the Bronze Star for bravery in battle. Christmas is a good time to remind ourselves of the huge sacrifice military folks have made in the past and are doing today. Many of these good people can not be home with their families for Christmas.
I consider myself a hawk and still appreciate Teddy Roosevelt’s famous line, “Walk softly but carry a big stick.” I have updated that saying a bit by saying, “Walk softly but carry a nuke.” My favorite old flag is the Gadsden’s Flag used by the Continental Navy back in 1775, which features a rattlesnake and reads “Don’t tread on me.” I have revised this a little too by amending it to “Step on our feet and we kick you in the balls.” Our enemies should know if they hit us, we will hit them back only twice as hard.
That said, it is still way past time we ended this terrible war in Afghanistan. It has dragged on for about 20 years now — and for what? What have we gained? It is now the longest running war in American history.
Did you know this war has cost 2,400 valuable American military lives and caused 20,589 wounded soldiers? Did you know some of these patriots have been asked to redeploy four or five times? That is unacceptable. Did you know we have sent 775,000 troops to Afghanistan? Did you know parents who fought in Afghanistan are now seeing their children go to war there too? How can that be?
Did you know the U.S. taxpayer has now spent $1 trillion in Afghanistan? Did you know documents have been revealed showing that President Bush Jr.,who got us into this war, President Obama, who continued this war, most military generals, and most of Congress, all knew ahead of time we could never win this war? We were all misled and lied to about progress in Afghanistan and continually assured if we just put a few hundred more millions dollars there we would certainly see victory.
I have guidelines that should be followed before going to war: 1. Never get into a war you can’t win; 2. Set strategic and military goals that are measurable before going to war. When those are achieved — stop and come home; 3. Set a reasonable budget for any war, unless it is waged directly against the homeland. When that is spent, stop the war and come home; 4. Don’t bluff — if you draw a line in the sand, be prepared to strike if the enemy steps over it even an inch. The enemy must believe we mean what we say; 5. Maintain the world’s best fighting force and equipment for war. One thing most bad guys or countries understand is power. If we have more than they do and are willing to use it, they will almost always back down. Ruthless dictators want to keep their luxurious lifestyle while their people starve; 6. Don’t give money or arms to any country who hates us. Pakistan has a smile and a hand out at the front door while they train terrorists out the back door. We don’t owe any country one cent; 7. Make it a crime for any defense contractor to contribute one cent to anyone in Congress.
I know these rules will not be accepted because they make too much sense. Common sense is just not very common with our political and military leaders. Bring the troops in Afghanistan home for Christmas.
David Burns
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.