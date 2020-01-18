It’s heartening to see growing support in the Senate for limiting Trump’s use of war powers. Last week, the House passed a resolution to limit his war powers against Iran. The measure, although it doesn’t carry the force of law, said Trump should withdraw U.S. forces from conflict with Iran within 30 days if he does not get congressional approval.
Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley should push for the same, or even a stronger version, in the Senate. We do not want war with Iran, and we most definitely do not want this rogue impulsive president to create or fan any more war flames.
Vicki Nunenkamp
Hood River
