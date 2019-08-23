Pendleton is very proud of its world famous underground "city" and it is commendable that Pendleton is no longer officially a "sundowner town." However, something similar seems to be happening here. The unwanted are no longer indigenous peoples, African Americans or Chinese folk. The unwanted are commonly called the homeless.
I encourage our city council to replace the word homeless with displaced humans. They are, after all, human beings. It is my understanding that we live in a civil society, a Christian society. Surely a place an be found where these displaced persons can lay their heads without being ticketed and fined. No longer is it appropriate to tell a displaced human being they can sleep anywhere they like, as long as it is outside Pendleton's city limits.
Kudos for Neighbor to Neighbor's Warming Station. Wouldn't the next step be to make a place available year-round where people can be in out of the weather?
Perhaps the "underground” needs to be "occupied" once again.
Dro Winter
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.