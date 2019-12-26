I want to thank the Democratic Party House of Representatives for an honest and thorough job. I knew all along this was never going to go to a trial in the Senate. Senators McConnell and Graham have already broken their oath of office when they stated they weren’t going to fairly be part of the jury system.
But I and the people shouldn’t be worried by their unpatriotic actions. It was expected. The most important job has been done.
The work of gathering all the legal evidence, all the witnesses that were not intimidated by this administration to tell all they knew about what transpired, all the illegal and unfair attacks some of these great people had to endure just to do what they knew was the right thing to do to protect their country, as they had taken an oath to do, and some enduring life threats for standing up for what is right and to speak against this president, has angered these conservative ungentlemen to all extremes.
Even though the president was asked twice to testify. Even though Republican witnesses didn’t do what was expected of them. Even though this was all held in the presence of both parties in attendance, and even though Democrats hired a Class A attorney to represent the case versus the Republicans’ staff lawyer who had no evidence to offer in the defense of president — sadly for them — they had no defense, which was very obvious on a daily basis. They were embarrassed and ashamed and that is what they are angry about. Period.
With all this information made available on TV, on the web and in print, this is the first time citizens have been involved in having the access of this information. We all heard the arguments back and forth, but, for myself, being able to save these and either print or save on my devices so I can read for myself, to make my own judgment after reading the information, no one has an excuse to not know the facts.
So, without wasting anymore time with stonewalling the Senate and with pretty much everything out in the open with what this whole administration, from Day 1, has done to try and destroy our democracy, it is time to leave the results up to the American voters. I believe “We The People” are the best jurors to go over everything that this president, vice president, unofficial government unsecured children and their spouses’ participation in the running of our government, and the current (including past members who did nothing to warn us what was going on) members of the administration, including cabinet chairs, and examine any misuse of their power of office.
Then and only then can we vote by our conscience, hearts, hope and diplomacy for our children’s country.
Bernie Sanderson
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.