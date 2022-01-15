Martin Luther King Jr. Day won distinction as a national holiday at a terrifically bloody cost, and though the pandemic precludes large celebrations, we are extremely aware of the need to celebrate and honor all colors, ethnicities, shapes and sizes of people as belonging to the human family.
"Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch," said Abdu'l Baha, son of Baha'u'llah, prophet, founder of the Baha'i Faith. More than 100 years ago, when speaking about the blight of racism in this country, Abdu'l Baha warned us that if we didn't do all in our power to bring about the oneness of humanity, our streets would run with blood and so they have.
The pivot of peace and justice in every area of life — economic, cultural, social, academic, agricultural, artistic — requires an end to the divisive and corrosive influence of race and prejudice.
Let us celebrate and honor then, with heart and soul and action, the stunning and heroic pioneering efforts of a man with the mission of a world changing principle, the oneness of humanity, his honor MLK Jr.
Many are familiar with his life story, his unwavering commitment to his mission but it is well not to forget some of his monumental utterances such as those in "I have a dream." He tells us that there are "insufficient funds in the great bank of justice." and that we, as people, "cannot walk alone." He commends us to "transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood."
Isabel Wilkerson, in her book "The Warmth of Other Suns," tells us of the 75-year migration, beginning in the early 1900s of African Americans to the north, east and west from the the Southern states — something untouched in my history classes.
And while we're about it, let us not forget his honor Mahatma Gandhi, father of the Indian independence movement, assassinated in 1948 for his monumental nonviolent activism towards justice and peace for his people. He lived his words to humanity. Words such as these, "An eye for an eye will only make the world blind," and "In a gentle way, you can shake the world, " and "The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane."
And also among those to whom we owe such tribute is his honor, the recently deceased Archbishop Desmond Tutu, what a loss to our world.Winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Albert Schweitzer Prize for Humanitarianism, the Gandhi Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Honor, to name a few of his accolades. He was known for his outstanding sense of humor as well as for quotations such as the following: "My humanity is bound up with yours, for we can only be human together," and "If you want peace, you don't talk to your friends, you talk to your enemies."
He also is reported to have said, "God is not upset that Gandhi was not a Christian, because God is not a Christian. All of God's children and their different faiths help us to realize the immensity of God."
May we never forget the mission of these beloved souls.
Ruth Hall
Pendleton
