In reference to "Resident breaks Confederate stamp," it is true that we cannot undo history; however, can/should we not learn from the past and not perpetrate nor carry forth mistaken beliefs? Should we in tumultuous times open our minds and educate ourselves for necessary change to ease the division? Might it be "sinister" to carry forth, honor, revere and glorify shameful histories?
Please .... think about this.
Jo Records
Walla Walla, Washington
