As a proud Oregonian, I feel the need to respond to the recent column by Mike McCarter (Why voting to join Idaho is the right choice for Eastern Oregon, Thursday, April 29). Thank you for laying out the reasons that inspire such a radical proposal.
The problem this change is to solve, it seems, is that we East-siders don’t have enough say in state government. We are too scattered to have any more influence than a fence line of thistles has on the wind.
The proposed solution is to pick up our skirts and walk out the door. But it's not just enough to walk through the door, this plan would have us haul most of the house along with us. If we are going to live among like-minded folks and have controlling say in what goes on, this is one way to do it.
Let me offer my response. Moving to a more compatible state is good for now. But in my lifetime Oregon has been under leadership of Republican senators and governors, including control of both Senate and House. In this same span, Idaho has had several Democratic governors and national leaders, as well as a majority in the Legislature.
We might move the state lines only to have the voters (in either state) decide to change parties. Do we then petition to join a compatible Nevada? Or gerrymander counties across Idaho so we can connect with Montana?
Most states are fixated on taxes. Would we bring Idaho enough new revenue to pay for our upkeep? The quoted comparisons between the two states on tax and school and employment make clear that Idaho is doing better than Oregon. Would the state accept two-thirds of Oregon, dragging down their successes?
“It’s our culture,” you say, and urban Western Oregon has a different take on most things because their situation demands a different response. We all try to meet the need. It can be a clash of cultures or a feeding of new ideas from culture to culture. Truth is, our national culture for generations was based on agriculture, but is now based on the city, on urban life.
I guess I could get used to reading the Southwestern Idahoan instead of the East Oregonian, and walking among the open carriers of sidearms. I know I don't want my grandkids learning to hate those who don’t agree with them on everything. I would like them to argue and discuss and debate all the issues of the time without turning tail and walking away.
We are in a common state of drought. We have common challenges. We have been finding mutual solutions since 1859. Let’s pray for rain.
Don Reese
Echo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.