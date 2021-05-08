As a proud Oregonian, I feel the need to respond to the recent column by  Mike McCarter (Why voting to join Idaho is the right choice for Eastern Oregon, Thursday, April 29). Thank you for laying out the reasons that inspire such a radical proposal.

The problem this change is to solve, it seems, is that we East-siders don’t have enough  say in state government. We are too scattered to have any more influence than a  fence line of thistles has on the wind.

The proposed solution is to pick up our skirts and walk out the door. But it's not just enough  to walk through the door, this plan would have us haul most of the house along with us. If we are going to live among like-minded folks and have controlling say in what  goes on, this is one way to do it.

Let me offer my response. Moving to a more compatible state is good for now. But in  my lifetime Oregon has been under leadership of Republican senators and governors,  including control of both Senate and House. In this same span, Idaho has had several  Democratic governors and national leaders, as well as a majority in the Legislature.

We might move the state lines only to have the voters (in either state) decide to change  parties. Do we then petition to join a compatible Nevada? Or gerrymander counties across Idaho  so we can connect with Montana?

Most states are fixated on taxes. Would we bring Idaho enough new revenue to pay  for our upkeep? The quoted comparisons between the two states on tax and school  and employment make clear that Idaho is doing better than Oregon. Would the state accept  two-thirds of Oregon, dragging down their successes?

“It’s our culture,” you say, and urban Western Oregon has a different take on most things  because their situation demands a different response. We all try to meet the need. It can  be a clash of cultures or a feeding of new ideas from culture to culture. Truth is, our  national culture for generations was based on agriculture, but is now based on the city,  on urban life.

I guess I could get used to reading the Southwestern Idahoan instead of the East Oregonian, and  walking among the open carriers of sidearms. I know I don't want my grandkids learning  to hate those who don’t agree with them on everything. I would like them to argue and  discuss and debate all the issues of the time without turning tail and walking away.

We are in a common state of drought. We have common challenges. We have been  finding mutual solutions since 1859. Let’s pray for rain.

Don Reese

Echo

