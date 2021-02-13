It's past time to put the teachers back to work and open the schools for in-person learning. Roughly 63% of my property taxes are in support of public education. Our government school systems are not teaching students. How about the peons who pay for the education system rise up and demand a rebate of 63% of their property taxes for the past year? Think that might inspire government to send the kids back to school for in-person learning? Just a thought from one of the peons.
Alice Stanley
Hermiston
