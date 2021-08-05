Inmates outside the walls of Two Rivers Correctional Institution for a family play date — what?
Forthcoming is a date to have inmates, also known as adults in custody, to be allowed at Hermiston Spray Park. Reportedly, the inmates will be allowed time with their families at the park. So who approved this reward for bad behavior? Was it the Oregon Department of Corrections? Citizens of Hermiston? Good questions, but what I do know is this citizen doesn't approve of this recipe for complete disaster.
I found out by accident of this event and was stunned that someone thought of this as a wonderful idea. Perhaps someone has an agenda for promotion at the prison. Maybe this isn't the first such event where "Joe Public" didn't need told. Why be secretive if this is so great? To say that I'm unhappy about this is an understatement.
Inmates were sentence for offenses by a judge, after a fair trial, so now it's OK to thumb your nose at the judicial system? Rewarding for misconduct is never a win. It teaches people that accountability doesn't matter. While this is my thoughts, I have a hard time believing other citizens know about the event or think this is a positive thing for Hermiston.
We are a community of doers and movers. Let's move this out of the possibility of being a reality Hermiston.
Karen Primmer
Hermiston
