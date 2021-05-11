I cannot think of anyone better suited to serve Pendleton School District and its students than Briana Spencer. She gives freely of her time to numerous local organizations and is passionate about making the world, as well as our local community, a better place, both now and for future generations. This is an excellent mindset for a school board member, as the entire purpose is to help shape the best possible experience for our students.
In addition to her drive and commitment, I absolutely think that Briana's new perspective and fresh ideas would benefit the school district. Organizations and especially leadership should be representative of those they serve. Briana Spencer is the clear choice for Pendleton School District Position 7. I hope you will join me in voting for her this May 18.
Melissa Shumake
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.