I write this letter after just leaving another funeral meal that Melissa Lindsay is organizing. This may be the 10th one that I have observed her helping the families that need help. I see her everywhere doing this. That is the person that she is.

My thought as I pass the people manning the tables to spread half-truths and misinformation so that they can waste our county’s resources on an unnecessary recall action, is that I have never seen them helping, organizing or volunteering. This may be why they have time to do this horrible thing. I say horrible because it is unfair and presents an inaccurate picture.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.