I write this letter after just leaving another funeral meal that Melissa Lindsay is organizing. This may be the 10th one that I have observed her helping the families that need help. I see her everywhere doing this. That is the person that she is.
My thought as I pass the people manning the tables to spread half-truths and misinformation so that they can waste our county’s resources on an unnecessary recall action, is that I have never seen them helping, organizing or volunteering. This may be why they have time to do this horrible thing. I say horrible because it is unfair and presents an inaccurate picture.
As a long-time resident of our community, I have witnessed the hard work Melissa Lindsay has undertaken to assist the efforts of our local organizations. I can speak for Heppner Day Care. She approached Amazon regarding its community outreach program and directed them to this struggling nonprofit. Her efforts brought Heppner Day Care enough money to reopen after the pandemic, but to also improve staffing and many programs. She encouraged them to apply for pandemic relief funding and other available dollars that helped to continue operations.
The Heppner Community Foundation also was a recipient of her encouragement. As a board member I can say that opening the Gilliam and Bisbee Building weeks before the coronavirus shut us down was discouraging. Melissa found ways for this organization to find funding to finish the projects and offer a valuable gathering spot for our area residents. I hope that the people that have benefited from this spot remember that Melissa is a key factor that made it is available for us.
Funerals, weddings, proms, so many things have been celebrated there. None of these things would have been possible without the foresight of Melissa Lindsay.
This is just the beginning of my list of reasons that we need to fight against this horrible injustice to one of our best residents. I hope that many of you think back — have you been touched by the day care, preschool (children, grandchildren?)
Have you had a reason to use or attend an event at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building? If yes, then please stop and thank Melissa. Let’s stand up for the person that has helped so many. We truly need people like her, here.
Kim Cutsforth
Heppner
