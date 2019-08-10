I’d like to apologize to Donna Biggerstaff if she got the impression that I insinuated that the public comments were intentionally omitted from the July 2 city council meeting. The East Oregonian changed the title of my letter, adding the “or something else,” making it sound like omission could have been intentional in her part.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.