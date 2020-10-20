Bobby Levy is my choice.
I like Bobby Levy as the choice for District 58 state representative. Born and raised in La Grande and a longtime resident of Umatilla County, she's the perfect fit. She knows the people of District 58, local needs and the Eastern Oregon way of life.
She listens intently to concerns and helps chart paths to success. Having led the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission and, as a co-founder of the Eastern Oregon Women's Coalition, she has been involved in local issues and shown her ability to work effectively with residents, local and state leaders. She is a demonstrated leader who has proven she gets things done. She'll be a strong advocate for us.
Elect Bobby Levy as state representative, District 58, on Nov. 3.
Bill Elfering
Hermiston
