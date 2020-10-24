We are supporting Bobby Levy for state representative in the 58th District. This district covers a large area. We know that Bobby has what it takes to represent our interests in Salem.
For over a decade, Bobby, together with the Eastern Oregon Women's Coalition, hosted large events with the recent Oregon governors, CTUIR leaders, local and state officials and area citizens. She has built relationships that allow her to work across the aisle. She is honest, direct and fair. While volunteering with her on many of these events, she is the first one there in the morning and doesn't leave until the job is finished. That is how she will work in Salem.
Please join us in supporting this worthy candidate.
Bruce and Margaret Gianotti
Pendleton
