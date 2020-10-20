When we look to elect our next state representative for House District 58, we must keep in mind what is most important to us and who will be best able to fight for our values. That person is Bobby Levy.
I’ve known Bobby for a long time and have seen her passion for protecting and preserving the rural Oregon way of life. She has spent years advocating for our industry, our resources, and our people. Despite coming into politics during a time of partisan strife and a global pandemic, I believe that Bobby is exactly who we need in Salem. She’s a fighter with strong principles and conservative values and she’ll be a great asset for Northeast Oregon.
This next year, we are going to have to begin rebuilding our state after the horrible effects of the coronavirus pandemic and statewide wildfires. We are going to need someone who has established relationships with both Republicans and Democrats, who understands how to work with state agencies and departments, and who is ready to hit the ground running on day one. Bobby Levy is ready to start working today if we asked her — and that’s exactly why we should all vote for her.
Sen. Bill Hansell
Athena
