I was disappointed to see Bobby Levy sign a letter supporting the unconstitutional effort of Texas to disenfranchise millions of voters in other states based on an entirely discredited viral video of the Georgia election process.
We’ve been down this road before. After the 2016 election Trump asserted that he had actually won the popular vote (spoiler alert: he didn’t) and convened a commission to investigate widespread voter fraud. They met twice, found no fraud, and quietly disbanded.
Oregon’s own secretary of state, the late Dennis Richardson, a Republican, conducted a thorough audit of the 2016 Oregon election, and found no evidence of fraud. "I'm pleased to report that in Oregon we have reviewed the processes and we are confident that voter fraud in last November's election did not occur in Oregon," Richardson wrote to Trump.
I am hopeful that Representative Levy simply needs to grow into her new leadership role and will choose to emulate Greg Smith, a representative who truly works for his constituents, rather than Greg Barreto, who in his years in Salem accomplished little for the constituents of District 58. A review of the 2017 transportation bill will bring that disparity into focus. Smith delivered for his district; Barreto did not.
I hope Rep. Levy will work as hard for her constituents as Greg Smith does for his. We need a representative who cares about the hard working people in the district, not assuaging the bruised ego of a delusional narcissist.
John Scanlan
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.