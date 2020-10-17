I am proud to have been one of the first elected officials to endorse the candidacy of Bobby Levy for state representative.
Through her work leading the Eastern Oregon Women's Coalition, she modeled how to bring together individuals from different political affiliations in a common cause. That is a critical philosophy for anyone wishing to have any kind of impact on events in Salem.
In carrying out her work, Bobby worked hard to bridge the gap between Eastern Oregon and Western Oregon in order to create a better understanding of the unique challenges we experience on this side of the state. She added a new dimension in that she also demonstrated an interest in the issues unique to the west side — particularly the metro area — in order to create mutual understanding and respect.
Like it or not, we need to continually prove the eastern border of Oregon is not Troutdale.
Also in her work with the EOWC, she demonstrated a clear understanding of the issues important to our well-being and our future.
"Working for you" is a standard phrase for politicians at every level. In the case of Bobby Levy, she will quickly prove that for her it isn't just campaign rhetoric.
George Murdock
Pendleton
