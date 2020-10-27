Thanks to Cory Neistadt for the fine tribute to his hunting dogs. If more people would pay attention  to dogs, there might be less turmoil in our country.

Dogs are so much more intelligent than many  people realize. It is amazing how different breeds are experts in their field. My dad raised border  collies and they were wonderful stock dogs. While they are bred to take care of sheep, they are equally adept with cattle.

My family is well stocked with dogs. My sons and grandsons are hunters and their dogs are part of  the family. One son and his sons prefer wirehairs. A grandson has a business with his wirehairs in  Baker City. My other son prefers shorthairs and he is a master at training them. They hunt mostly  chukars, but also grouse, pheasants, and ducks. While I am not a hunter, I do hunt birds as a bird watcher.

I recently lost my wirehair, Birdie. While I miss her terribly, she was a great companion for 15  years and had a wonderful life! I now have a little rescue dog, part Maltese and Shih Tzu. His job is  to comfort, entertain and take me for a walk every morning.

June Whitten

Pendleton

