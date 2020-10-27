Thanks to Cory Neistadt for the fine tribute to his hunting dogs. If more people would pay attention to dogs, there might be less turmoil in our country.
Dogs are so much more intelligent than many people realize. It is amazing how different breeds are experts in their field. My dad raised border collies and they were wonderful stock dogs. While they are bred to take care of sheep, they are equally adept with cattle.
My family is well stocked with dogs. My sons and grandsons are hunters and their dogs are part of the family. One son and his sons prefer wirehairs. A grandson has a business with his wirehairs in Baker City. My other son prefers shorthairs and he is a master at training them. They hunt mostly chukars, but also grouse, pheasants, and ducks. While I am not a hunter, I do hunt birds as a bird watcher.
I recently lost my wirehair, Birdie. While I miss her terribly, she was a great companion for 15 years and had a wonderful life! I now have a little rescue dog, part Maltese and Shih Tzu. His job is to comfort, entertain and take me for a walk every morning.
June Whitten
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.