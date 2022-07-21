It stands for Low Income Household Water Assistance. It’s funded by the federal government and administered by the state of Oregon and supplements a program already in place through Community Action Program of Eastern Central Oregon.
It covers all aspects of your water/sewer bill, including reconnect and late fees. It does not cover those miscellaneous fees the city has tacked on, such as the street utility and public service fees, although the city does have programs that also offer assistance to these.
The original $5 street utility fee that city officials felt was easily affordable to all already has climbed to near $10 because it’s linked to inflation. It’s expected to climb dramatically with the latest increases in the cost-of-living.
Evidently all levels of government, up to and including the federal government, are now concerned that water/sewer rates in the city of Pendleton are too high regardless of the claims made by the mayor, city manager and public works director that they are fair and equitable.
Conservation? As a matter of fact, during a local major event, during a severe drought in Portland, a visiting dignitary from the metro-area queried one of our top city officials as to the extent of our conservation efforts. The answer was pretty simple, our water is basically a revenue generator, so conservation is not a priority.
Other cities in our area have spent a fraction of what Pendleton has spent with our state of the art purification and aquifer replenishment systems while we ignored the ancient leaking distribution system. Our rate schedule prioritizes revenue over conservation.
So who wins? Certainly not the public.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.