I support Melissa Lindsay for Morrow County commissioner Position 2. She has served exemplary on the county commission for the past six years, and I believe has made decisions and developed policy always in the best interests of all Morrow County citizens.
She independently researches topics and issues, and comes to her own opinions as to their merits. No one person or entity directs her in how to vote or what direction to take. She is a fourth generation Morrow County ag family, who, along with her husband, operates a successful combined irrigated and dryland farming operation.
She holds a true passion for Morrow County and exhibits a genuine interest in the continued economic and social success of all of Morrow County. Her grandfather, Gar Swanson, was a founding member of the Port of Morrow.
Melissa has served several decades on school and county boards and commissions, including terms on the Morrow County Planning Commission. Melissa’s experience, integrity and energy benefit all residents of Morrow County.
Please join with me in supporting and reelecting Melissa Lindsay as Morrow County commissioner Position 2.
Thomas Wolff
Heppner
