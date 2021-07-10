I want to thank Stanfield for the most amazing fireworks show I have ever seen. I live in Pendleton, and our city is a lot bigger than Stanfield, and we don’t even come close to the fun Fourth of July event Stanfield put on.
I was feeling the lack of freedom from the long year of COVID-19 and being told what we can and can’t do, and when we were told we can’t have fireworks in Pendleton it was one more freedom taken away, on a day that is supposed to be celebrating freedom.
Thank you, Stanfield, for letting me and my family celebrate with you, and for the amazing day of freedom.
Chuck Barnes
Pendleton
