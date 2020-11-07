I read with admiration Jade McDowell’s Nov. 3 column on the value of a local newspaper and agree with her implied — the East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald are local treasures — and stated — there would be no adequate replacement for their loss in Eastern Oregon — points.
But she missed an important point: A subscriber can make money on a subscription. I carefully shop the specials advertised in the EO and can make back the monthly cost of the subscription in one visit to the grocery store using the information and coupons, with three weeks remaining in the month to shop the advertised specials on items I’d need to buy anyway.
This economic savings is on top of following the vital local news: city and county developments, births, obituaries, local elections, weather, plus informative articles on citizen and group efforts to improve our community. The souls seem pretty good in Eastern Oregon.
Local newspapers are valuable, indeed.
Bill Young
Pendleton
