Umatilla has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate in the state of Oregon. Why, you may ask? It was difficult to find all of the Gov. Kate Brown's mask and social distancing rules, four hours of constantly changing my search criteria in order to find a widespread conglomeration of rules, but I did. After I understood the rules, I took a tour through Umatilla County to see how the rules were being followed in general.
Most all large chains were doing an exemplary job, few small mom and pop shops are — those places where locals collect to chew the fat. Small local restaurants, parts stores, ice cream shops, doughnut shops, and feed stores. It's even come to my attention that guards at Two Rivers Correctional Institution are refusing to mask up among prisoners and fellow guards.
County, city and state officials need to quit crying and get the knowledge to these people, and work to see that the rules are followed. I'm tired of self-isolating because, here in the most rural Oregon, few know the rules they need to follow — and those that do but won't follow the rules don't suffer any consequences.
Gregory Lawrence
Weston
