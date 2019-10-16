I was saddened to hear of Marcia Kemp’s resignation from the Lexington City Council. Kemp is one of the most organized employees on the Umatilla National Forest and is the "best of the best" in her job. While working there, I counted on her to give me correct information on administrative issues, and her encyclopedic knowledge made my job much easier. Because of this knowledge base she has always been an excellent problem solver, able to move things forward and get things done.
Reading between the lines in this saga, it’s clear she was trying to get folks to follow correct legal protocol while certain forces wanted to continue to do things the “good ol’ boy way,” which seems so prevalent in Eastern Oregon. As someone who appreciates smart people who want to do the right thing, I find it tragic that she is the victim of a smear campaign to keep the status quo when those same people could have used her significant skill set to get grants and other positive benefits for their community.
Residents lose out when organized people with executive skills walk away.
Wynn Avocette
Pendleton
