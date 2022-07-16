It’s been clear for years the "far right" is fighting to secure minority rule. It’s working. Both Trump and George W. Bush got fewer votes, and five of the current Supreme Court justices were confirmed by senators representing a minority of citizens. Can you guess which ones?
The effort is in tandem with the religious right, which is now explicitly embracing the theology of dominionism — the belief that they should control all aspects of government based on their beliefs and interpretation of the Bible. Hence their elation with the end of Roe and talking up ending more “evils” like birth control and marriage equality.
The battle lines are clear: love and compassion vs. hate and control.
The Founding Fathers didn’t help our situation by giving each state, regardless of population, two senators, and creating the Electoral College. But those are the compromises it took to get the Constitution passed.
However, the founders were spot on regarding their fear of Christian nationalism, which they made explicitly clear and sought to prevent by insisting government “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Thomas Jefferson labeled the concept the “separation of Church & State.”
Here's what this boils down to: a minority of rabid Christians, aided by the Christian nationalist wing of the Supreme Court, wants to tell you, no, force you, to live by their values and beliefs. They want the world to mirror their preferences and validate their prejudices.
Paul Miller, a professor of international affairs at Georgetown, noted Christian nationalists feel they have a right to define what America is. Katherine Stewart, who has reported on the religious right for more than a decade, said, “Breaking American democracy isn’t an unintended side effect of Christian nationalism. It is the point of the project.”
We must stop them. Vote.
Hal McCune
Pendleton
