I was recently at a local coffee shop when a mother and her small child entered. Having worked in an early childhood program, I was looking forward to seeing them interact with each other.
The mother put her child in a high chair and placed several toys on the tray. Then she began looking at her phone. Not once did she even glance at her child.
Parents, children desperately need interaction with you. Do yourself and your child a favor by visiting www.circleofsecurityinternational.com. It provides wonderful information.
I believe today’s young children are at risk and will pay the price for missing out on necessary, special, one-on-one time with parents. So, parents, love your children as much as you love your phone. Spend as much time with them as you do on your device.
Darcia Throop
La Grande
