H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act recently introduced in Congress, has been so needed for so long. Drug prices and Big Pharma profits keep increasing, while Americans all bear the price (literally and figuratively). HR 3 would allow the federal government to directly negotiate lower prices with private companies in Medicare’s prescription drug program.
Like all works in progress, there are features of the bill that need to be strengthened before it reaches the House floor in mid-December: include people without insurance coverage, negotiate prices on more drugs, and protect patients from high launch prices and price spikes.
Mr. Walden’s assertion in his recent news release that controlling drug costs via price negotiation “will drive out innovation and result in fewer cures” is a view bought and paid for by the pharmaceutical industry’s “donations” to Mr. Walden and his Republican colleagues. It is a slap in the face for Walden’s constituents whose “cures” are already compromised because they can’t afford their meds.
I’m hoping Mr. Walden and his colleagues in Congress will finally act on their constituents’ behalf rather than on behalf of their Big Pharma “donors,” and support and improve HR 3. My doctor’s advice and prescription can’t help much if I can’t afford the prescription. Mr. Walden may be a “lame duck” now, but he is still controlling my access to health care.
Cindy Allen
Hood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.