I disagree with Dr. Andrew Clark’s opinion on assault rifles and magazine capacity. The U.S. Army defines this weapon as a short rifle, medium power weapon capable of automatic fire. This means that pulling the trigger once will fire all the ammunition available. A person cannot buy this weapon legally through any source in the U.S. except under very rigid circumstances.
All other rifles require the shooter to pull the trigger every time a shot is fired. This makes a huge difference in the time it takes to fire multiple rounds. Magazines holding more than five rounds became available in the 1894 Winchester. Depending on the caliber, that magazine held seven, eight or nine rounds. Quite a few semi-auto, pump and lever-action rifles made years ago and still today hold more than five rounds.
Magazine capacity does not define or is limited to an assault weapon. Restricting our Second Amendment right to own a firearm by modifying the type, color, shape, caliber, magazine capacity or other criteria is no different than restricting free speech. Laws restricting guns or accessories doesn’t prevent murder or crime because criminals obtain guns in many ways that aren’t legal.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
