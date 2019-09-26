There are more than 5,766 reasons for Hermiston voters to approve Measure 30-130.
That was the student enrollment for the 2018-19 school year, and the number is expected to increase by about 9% by the start of the 2022-23 school year, passing the 6,000-student mark.
If you’ve been around Hermiston for a few years, those numbers won’t surprise you. We’ve been growing as new jobs have been created and new housing has been built.
The school district’s facilities are already beyond capacity, and without building more classrooms, the district will soon have to buy or lease more modular classrooms. That’s an inefficient way to spend limited taxpayer money.
By approving the school bond, voters can make sure we’re keeping up with growth in a cost-efficient way. The facilities committee and school board selected an $82.7 million bond package that will be funded by leveraging the city’s growth. Industrial, commercial and residential property taxpayers who build or expand in Hermiston over the life of the bond will be added to the tax rolls and help cover the cost, allowing current taxpayers to keep the rate that was recently lowered when Hermiston paid off previous debt.
It’s the right time to make this investment in Hermiston’s students and say Yes to Hermiston Schools.
Delores Piersol
Hermiston
