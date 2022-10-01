This month I had the honor of representing Eastern Oregon on Capitol Hill. Along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteers from across the country, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national priority.
Together, we called on Congress to support lifesaving policies that help people prevent and treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention, and to support increasing the diversity of those enrolled in clinical trials.
I had the opportunity to sit down with Abigail Michos, the legislative assistant for Rep. Cliff Bentz, and tell her cancer isn't partisan — it touches every community. I also let her know that Oregonians and many others across the country rely on them to support legislation that will help reduce the cancer burden and protect our communities. I asked Ms. Michos to share this with the representative.
With about 1,670 people dying from cancer daily, we must take legislative action on these crucial issues. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation to help save lives and end cancer as we know it.
For me it is very personal. I am waiting to be scheduled for a breast biopsy as gray spots appeared on my mammogram. This is a very anxious time for me. With three grandchildren and an old wiener dog, I do not want to hear "you have cancer."
I encourage you to join us, giving us a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.
Karen Malcolm
volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)
Pendleton
