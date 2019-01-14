Central Oregon is to have its own symphony, Kathy Aney tells us in her story about Jay Bowerman and Chris Thomas. The two men have joined together to produce music about the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, with Thomas writing the score, including the songs and sounds of birds.
For me, it will provide a healing process that has disturbed me since the occupation of the refuge, one of Oregon's most beautiful places. Besides the many varieties of birds that nest there and rest there, I hope it will provide a healing process for the communities affected: the wild horses, bears, coyotes, and the land itself, even the rattlesnakes.
This is a special place. The late Bill Hanley and his Bell A Ranch and Peter French and his Blitzen River lands make up a large portion of this refuge. I think they would be pleased.
I hope the symphony comes to Pendleton after it premieres in Burns in May.
Dr. Dorys C. Grover
Pendleton
