I agree with George Wuerthner in his comment (National forests, BLM lands should be off-limits to logging, Feb. 13) that forests are restored by natural processes. That’s about all, though.
The forest ecosystems started changing dramatically when white man hit the East Coast and haven’t stopped changing ever since. He points out a lot of problems that contribute to where we are today, but I don’t hear any answers to them.
Sounds as if he is against the Malheur collaborative because logging is part of the possible problem-solving ideas. Remember, for the past 30 to 40 years, the environmentalists have guided and directed the U.S. Forest Service in doing its work.
Now we can’t see the forest for the trees. I’m glad to see that there are some folks trying to work together to find answers for our man-made problems. We should remember, man can’t live without nature, but nature can do without man.
Ken Koser
Prairie City
