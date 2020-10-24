I recruited Andrea Mann to fill the at-large Position No. 1 on the Umatilla County Soil and Water Conservation District Board because I knew as a friend and colleague, she would continue my legacy of promoting improved soil and water health, improving soil biology and promoting regenerative agriculture.
Andrea was raised on a grain and livestock operation in Nebraska and understands the need to listen and learn from generations of landowners who have come before her. She worked with landowners to implement conservation practices for over 35 years in Nebraska, Washington and Oregon, bringing a wealth of knowledge to this position.
I am impressed that even in retirement, Andrea takes the time to continue learning and sharing her knowledge and passion for regenerative agriculture through OSU Extension volunteerism, and membership to a regenerative agricultural nonprofit.
Andrea will bring diversity, an open mind, years of experience and important contacts for present and future UCSWCD projects.
Please join me in voting for Andrea Mann Umatilla County Soil and Water Conservation District at-large Position No. 1. She will listen and act upon your concerns.
Gus Wahner
Stanfield
