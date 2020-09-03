Thank you, Briana Spencer, your team, city officials, and the participants in the march Saturday, Aug. 29. We would have joined you but due to vulnerabilities and COVID-19, we will support you otherwise. We suspect many others are doing the same.
Your thorough planning and coordination with city officials allowed the event to go as planned peacefully, in spite of those looking for a fight. The message of community and inclusiveness was well presented and well received.
Our country is at a crossroads in defining who we want to be. Your work and the participation of so many gives us hope that intolerance and fear will not drive us as a society.
Colleen and Jeff Blackwood
Pendleton
