I continue to be shocked and saddened by the vehement opposition by so many regarding wearing masks in businesses and where social distancing isn’t possible.
As a society, we must abide by all kinds of regulations and laws that are designed to keep others safe. None of these laws keep people safe 100% of the time, so I don’t want to hear about how masks don’t totally stop the transmission of the virus.
Why is being “forced” to wear a mask a violation of a person’s rights, while these same people obey — albeit not all of them and many of the others only grudgingly — others? Not being allowed to smoke indoors (besides your home) pretty much anywhere in the country? Not being allowed to drive drunk or otherwise impaired? Not being allowed to drive as fast as you want to, having to stop at stop lights and signs, not parking anywhere you want? Requiring car seats for infants and young children? Not being allowed to yell "fire" in a crowded theater? Requiring smoke detectors and sprinkler systems in hotels and apartment complexes? Needing to get a permit, and then an inspection, if you want to make major modifications to your home or business?
Why is the mask mandate any different?
Elizabeth Scheeler
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.