Two years into a pandemic, we are more aware than ever that people have different opinions about the realities involved that affect the daily actions we all need to take to help one another survive and continue in our community.
One year in, everyone was sure who should be first to receive vaccines. In many cases, people with compromised immune systems were set aside, forced to wait for the “age group” they were assigned. That wait was stressful to say the least.
Wearing masks has been shown to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, yet so many people are inconvenienced that it has become a socially dangerous subject and those anti-maskers feel it is OK to reject masks with acts of social and personal demands to the extent that flights have been rerouted, businesses have lost customers and divisiveness is the common theme.
It is imperative that we all have access to personal health care and comfort. The providers of health and personal care risk their health with every contact and by risking their health, they are risking their financial stability and family security. It was and is necessary to expect first responders and health care professionals to get vaccinated for the good of all the patients they see daily.
While the rhetoric has run loud and foul about masks and requirements, those with compromised systems have been relegated to the silent system of avoidance. In all the push to return to “normal,” their lives have been discounted and ignored.
The need for personal care persists in spite of the risks presented by those who won’t wear a mask in public.
If my health care professional falls ill, they don’t provide care to anyone until the disease passes. Every time they agree to treat an unmasked individual, they risk every other patient they have on their schedule. The demand of the unmasked costs everyone in real physical terms and there is an untold deep chasm of distrust in our fellow citizens who are convinced that wearing a mask is a bigger crime than infecting an entire office with a potentially deadly disease.
I am the spouse of one who has a compromised immune system who serves the community by being an involved board member of several organizations. He continues to serve because a community only succeeds when citizens participate in the functions that make up the many different organizations and public groups that exist for the cooperation and consideration of all.
The least that should be expected is that everyone mask up when going to a health care professional. If that is too much bother, then stay home. The compromised members of this community have been hermits for two years and those who are still alive want to stay that way.
Colleen Blackwood
Pendleton
