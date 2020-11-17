I just returned from a grocery shopping trip to Safeway in Pendleton. While there, I encountered four people who were not wearing masks and several more who had let the masks slip below their nose. I reminded these individuals that they needed to wear a mask, but they merely ignored me.
Deaths in the U.S. due to the coronavirus have soared to more than 243,000, and wearing a mask is currently the only defense we have. Not wearing a mask is not only unpatriotic, but it is also selfish. Not wearing a mask is disrespectful to those who have died, to their families, and to the health care workers who are working so hard to keep people alive.
I encourage everyone to wear a mask, make sure it covers your mouth and nose, and call out those who are obviously uninformed about the importance of this issue.
Karen King
Pendleton
