In the past, for safety reasons, the government has passed laws to protect people. Protests were made, but now these laws have become a part of every day life. Wearing seat belts, motorcycle helmets, child car seats, etc., were all put into law to save lives. Remember the past and all the lives that have been saved by following these precautions.
Wearing masks or face shields if you have breathing problems is the right choice for everyone. Let’s join together and save as many lives as we possibly can.
Carla McMahon
Arlington
