I've had the pleasure of working for Sheriff Kenneth W. Matlack since January 2005, when he was elected sheriff of Morrow County.
Sheriff Matlack stated he would be a “working sheriff" and he continues to prove that daily. He responds to calls, backs up deputies and conducts traffic stops as needed, as well as all of the administrative duties that come with being the sheriff.
Sheriff Matlack has increased the capabilities of the sheriff's office in many ways. He has expanded the patrol, communications and criminal divisions and established Morrow County's own parole and probation division. Sheriff Matlack has increased the safety and security of our youths by implementing two school resource deputies and a K-9 program.
I believe Sheriff Matlack is doing an outstanding job as sheriff. He has made substantial changes that have benefited the Morrow County Sheriff's Office and, more importantly, the residents of Morrow County.
With Sheriff Ken Matlack’s continued leadership, experience and knowledge, the residents of Morrow County will continue to receive the law enforcement services they want and deserve.
I fully support the reelection of Sheriff Kenneth W. Matlack in the 2020 election. “Go The Extra Mile.”
Brian Snyder
Irrigon
