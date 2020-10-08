This letter is to explain why Sheriff Ken Matlack should be reelected on  Nov. 3, 2020. He is a people person and is very much appreciated by us and many  others in Morrow County.

We first met him in the spring of 2008 when we first  moved here. He knocked on our door and, after introducing himself, he explained  that he was running for sheriff and would appreciate our vote. He also shared  what he planned to do to make our county a very safe place to live.

We voted for him because we appreciated his attitude, we felt that he  would be the best man for the job. Since then, I have felt very safe living here in  Irrigon. There was a time when I thought our house had been broken into. I called  911 about 11 p.m., and within minutes Sheriff Matlack came to our house. He said,  "Let's investigate together." In no time, we both decided that a bird must have flown  into our window and broken it.

We were very impressed with the way he cares about people and caters to our  needs. He has sent his deputies to our house when we had a fraud complaint  with our bank. The problem was solved and we had our money returned. We  were elated, as it was several hundred dollars of losses.

Stanley and Linda Anderson

Irrigon

