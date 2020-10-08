This letter is to explain why Sheriff Ken Matlack should be reelected on Nov. 3, 2020. He is a people person and is very much appreciated by us and many others in Morrow County.
We first met him in the spring of 2008 when we first moved here. He knocked on our door and, after introducing himself, he explained that he was running for sheriff and would appreciate our vote. He also shared what he planned to do to make our county a very safe place to live.
We voted for him because we appreciated his attitude, we felt that he would be the best man for the job. Since then, I have felt very safe living here in Irrigon. There was a time when I thought our house had been broken into. I called 911 about 11 p.m., and within minutes Sheriff Matlack came to our house. He said, "Let's investigate together." In no time, we both decided that a bird must have flown into our window and broken it.
We were very impressed with the way he cares about people and caters to our needs. He has sent his deputies to our house when we had a fraud complaint with our bank. The problem was solved and we had our money returned. We were elated, as it was several hundred dollars of losses.
Stanley and Linda Anderson
Irrigon
