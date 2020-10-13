I started in Morrow County as a patrol deputy in 1989, and in the years since I have been honored to work with some outstanding leaders. However, none have been as inspirational to me as Sheriff Kenneth W. Matlack.
I had the honor of working for Ken from January 2005 through March 2016, when I retired as his undersheriff. During that time frame, I came to know Ken as a great administrator, mentor and friend. Ken continually worked to ensure that the sheriff's office not only enforced the laws but would also "do what was right" by the citizens of Morrow County whenever possible.
When he was campaigning originally, his slogan was "Go The Extra Mile" and I am here to tell you he has never failed to do just that.
I encourage you to reelect Kenneth W. Matlack as your Morrow County sheriff. Do not risk a proven track record. I know he will have my vote for as long as he wants to remain sheriff.
Steve Myren
Boardman
