Sheriff Ken Matlack is still "going the extra mile" to protect and serve the people of Morrow County. Ken campaigned in the beginning to establish rural policing and he has continued to do this.
Sheriff Matlack is visible and approachable in the communities. When asked about sensitive issues, he gives both sides, but you can clearly understand his position. He continues to work in the field with his deputies. He responds to callouts and, when his deputies are overloaded with calls, he will take new calls himself to lessen their load. He will transport prisoners to jail in Pendleton so that his deputies will have more time to complete their reports. He is truly known as “a working sheriff."
Ken has always been involved in community government and activities. His 43 years of training and experience are outstanding — 25 years with the state police, 15 years as Morrow County sheriff, and 42 months with Oregon Department of Corrections make him a great fit for the job.
For all of the above, our family would like you to join us to reelect Ken Matlack as Morrow County sheriff. Let's let him keep going the extra mile to protect and serve us.
The Bob Byrd Family
Irrigon
