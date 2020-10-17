I started my law enforcement career in 1969 and was hired by the Morrow County Sheriff's Office in 1987. I held the positions of patrol deputy, detective, detective sergeant, and retired as undersheriff in 2005.
With my law enforcement experience, I know what it takes to run a sheriff's office when it comes to budgeting and supervising employees. I personally think Sheriff Matlack is doing a fine job as Morrow County sheriff. I also know he is one of the few sheriffs that actually goes out and works the streets. I've seen Ken work traffic, take complaints and work calls. Ken actually listens and cares about what people have to say.
Sheriff Matlack has my full support for election 2020.
Larry Sample
Boardman
