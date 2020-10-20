I'm writing this endorsement letter for Sheriff Kenneth W. Matlack. I'm a former police  officer and a retired armed security officer.

I started in 1973 as a police officer for the city of  Madras until 1986, then during that time of 13 years I resigned and went with the  Jefferson County Sheriff's Department as a deputy for a year and half, then I returned to the  Madras Police Department.

During all this time, I was also a volunteer ambulance driver  and medical aide, as well as a volunteer firefighter for several years. In 1986, I resigned from  the Madras Police Department to take a position with Boeing as an armed top  secret security officer stationed at a Boeing classified test site in Boardman. Later on,  I and the public had the honor of having Kenneth Matlack serve as our Morrow County  Sheriff.

Sheriff Matlack has shown me, as well as all the general population of Morrow County, his  honesty and integrity it takes to be a great working sheriff, and Sheriff Matlack has provided  all that plus he is very proud and honored to "go the extra mile" as Kenneth has done, and  will continue to serve as sheriff of Morrow County.

I'm very honored to endorse Sheriff Kenneth W. Matlack for another full term for Morrow  County Sheriff. Kenneth has the experience it takes to again fulfill this position and will again  serve Morrow County with the utmost integrity.

Stan T. Toms

Boardman

