I'm writing this endorsement letter for Sheriff Kenneth W. Matlack. I'm a former police officer and a retired armed security officer.
I started in 1973 as a police officer for the city of Madras until 1986, then during that time of 13 years I resigned and went with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department as a deputy for a year and half, then I returned to the Madras Police Department.
During all this time, I was also a volunteer ambulance driver and medical aide, as well as a volunteer firefighter for several years. In 1986, I resigned from the Madras Police Department to take a position with Boeing as an armed top secret security officer stationed at a Boeing classified test site in Boardman. Later on, I and the public had the honor of having Kenneth Matlack serve as our Morrow County Sheriff.
Sheriff Matlack has shown me, as well as all the general population of Morrow County, his honesty and integrity it takes to be a great working sheriff, and Sheriff Matlack has provided all that plus he is very proud and honored to "go the extra mile" as Kenneth has done, and will continue to serve as sheriff of Morrow County.
I'm very honored to endorse Sheriff Kenneth W. Matlack for another full term for Morrow County Sheriff. Kenneth has the experience it takes to again fulfill this position and will again serve Morrow County with the utmost integrity.
Stan T. Toms
Boardman
