I support Sheriff Ken Matlack as Morrow County sheriff. Ken has the ability to  team build within the sheriff's office and also to build relationships in our  communities. He is the person we need for the challenges that our county  faces.

Ken Matlack understands the diversity of our different  communities. He fairly represents us all. Ken brings his respect for all people  and communities to the role of Morrow County sheriff.

Please join me in supporting Ken Matlack for Morrow County sheriff.

Kim Cutsforth

Heppner

