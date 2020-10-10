I support Sheriff Ken Matlack as Morrow County sheriff. Ken has the ability to team build within the sheriff's office and also to build relationships in our communities. He is the person we need for the challenges that our county faces.
Ken Matlack understands the diversity of our different communities. He fairly represents us all. Ken brings his respect for all people and communities to the role of Morrow County sheriff.
Please join me in supporting Ken Matlack for Morrow County sheriff.
Kim Cutsforth
Heppner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.