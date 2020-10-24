After very careful consideration of the Morrow County sheriff candidates and their qualifications, experience and training, Sheriff Ken Matlack has earned another four years as the Morrow County sheriff.
Over numerous conversations with Sheriff Matlack, I have found him willing to take the time to discuss issues. When I have had an enforcement issue, Sheriff Matlack has been responsive with follow up to resolution, setting the example and standard for his department. To his credit, Sheriff Matlack's department exemplifies the type of professionalism needed in law enforcement today.
Give him strong consideration for your vote to retain his position as Morrow County sheriff.
Gary David
Irrigon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.